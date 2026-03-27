Bianca Belair Begins Training For WWE Return After Injury Setback

Bianca Belair has taken a positive step forward in her recovery, with a new update indicating she has resumed light training as she works toward an eventual in-ring return. While there is still no confirmed timetable, the early signs suggest progress is being made.

Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41, where she sustained injuries to her finger and knuckle during a high profile clash with IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley. What was initially hoped to be a manageable issue instead required surgery after failing to heal properly, keeping her out of action for an extended period.

During her recovery, Belair made a brief on-screen appearance as a special guest referee at Evolution 2025 in the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. However, that moment marked her only involvement on WWE programming while she focused on rehabilitation.

The latest update notes that Belair has now begun light training, signaling the first real step toward a return. Her comeback is still dependent on how her recovery progresses in the coming weeks, leaving WWE without a firm date for her return to competition.

Her absence has already had a ripple effect on WWE’s creative direction. Plans had originally been in place for Belair to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 in what was expected to be a major showcase bout. With Belair unable to compete, WWE adjusted course and instead scheduled Cargill to face Rhea Ripley in one of the event’s top matches.

Belair remains one of WWE’s most decorated and recognizable stars, having captured championships across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT during her run. WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and while she is not currently advertised, her return will be one to watch as she continues progressing behind the scenes.