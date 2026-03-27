WWE SmackDown Card Sees Major Change Ahead Of Pittsburgh Show

WWE SmackDown is set to roll into Pittsburgh this Friday night with a few notable adjustments to the advertised lineup, including a change to a previously announced championship bout and a looming appearance from Randy Orton.

The Women’s United States Championship match between Giulia and Tiffany Stratton has been altered, with WWE now promoting the contest as a non title match. The reason behind the switch has not been confirmed, leaving some uncertainty around the championship picture heading into WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is scheduled to appear as his recent string of attacks continues to send shockwaves through SmackDown. After targeting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and later taking out Matt Cardona, Orton is being teased as hunting for his next victim. With tensions rising ahead of WrestleMania, his next move could have major implications for the title scene.

Nick Aldis is also expected to address the fallout from last week’s chaotic closing segment, where Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu were involved in a wild brawl that ended with both men crashing off a ledge. While nothing has been made official, a match between the two is widely expected to be added to the WrestleMania 42 lineup soon.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair teams up with Alexa Bliss to take on The Bella Twins as the Women’s Tag Team division continues to take shape ahead of WrestleMania weekend. In addition, Jelly Roll is set to go one on one with Kit Wilson.

SmackDown airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.

• Randy Orton appearance teased following recent attacks

• Giulia vs Tiffany Stratton changed to a non title match

• Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins

• Nick Aldis to address Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu condition

• Jelly Roll vs Kit Wilson