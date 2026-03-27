Hell In A Cell Match Planned For WWE WrestleMania 42

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu’s heated rivalry appears to be escalating toward one of WWE’s most brutal stipulations at WrestleMania 42. According to a new report, the current plan is for the two to collide inside Hell in a Cell.

The update follows the explosive March 20 episode of SmackDown, where their brawl spiralled well beyond the ring. McIntyre smashed Fatu’s car windshield before dragging him out, with the chaos continuing outside the arena and culminating in both men crashing off a guardrail. The aftermath of that wild encounter is expected to be addressed by WWE General Manager Nick Aldis on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Sources have indicated that the bout between McIntyre and Fatu is pencilled in for WrestleMania 42, with Hell in a Cell currently the leading stipulation being discussed.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the match type. However, it has already been reported that a one on one match between the two had long been the planned direction, with circumstances such as Bronson Reed’s injury helping solidify the timing for WrestleMania. Their recent SmackDown clash was also said to be structured to build momentum toward a bigger showdown, rather than act as a decisive finish to the feud.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Night 1 will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Night 2 is set to see CM Punk defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Other matches confirmed for the event include:

WWE Women’s Championship match: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship match: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

Additional matches expected but not yet officially confirmed include a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship fatal four way, featuring The Irresistible Forces, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, along with Seth Rollins facing either Logan Paul or Bron Breakker depending on medical clearance.