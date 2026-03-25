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Gable Steveson Signs Multi Match Deal With Real American Freestyle Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2026
Gable Steveson Signs Multi Match Deal With Real American Freestyle Wrestling

Gable Steveson is set for a new chapter in his combat sports career, as the Olympic gold medalist has officially signed with Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

The announcement came during The Ariel Helwani Show, confirming that Steveson will make his debut for the promotion on May 30 in Dallas, Texas. The deal is said to cover multiple matches with the company, which launched in 2025 and counts Eric Bischoff among its prominent figures. Events from the promotion are broadcast via the Fox Nation streaming platform.

An opponent for Steveson’s debut has not yet been revealed. While this will not mark his first time competing, the promotion is reportedly working toward a rematch between Steveson and Wyatt Hendrickson, who scored a notable upset victory over him in last year’s NCAA finals.

Alongside his new commitment, Steveson has continued to pursue opportunities in mixed martial arts, with ambitions of eventually reaching the UFC. Although he remains undefeated in his early outings, he is not scheduled to compete on the upcoming summer card tied to the White House event, despite earlier speculation.

Steveson originally joined WWE in 2021 amid significant fanfare, but his run with the company ultimately failed to gain momentum. His time in the ring was limited, with just one official televised match beyond live events. Following his WWE stint, he also explored a transition to the NFL, spending time with the Buffalo Bills.

 
 
 
 
 
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