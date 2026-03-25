Jinder Mahal Admits He “Boxed Himself In” During WWE Run

Raj Dhesi, known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal, has opened up about the creative limitations he placed on himself during his time with the company and how advice from Vince McMahon shaped his in-ring approach.

Taking part in a blind Q&A on Instagram with his wife Priya Patel, Dhesi was asked to reflect on his biggest career regret. He pointed to a lack of evolution in both his wrestling style and character, admitting that he often held himself back instead of experimenting with new ideas.

“I boxed myself in too much. My wrestling style, in my character, I didn’t like once in a while pull out something new. My goal was always build a comeback for the babyface, more excitement for the babyface. And in doing so I kinda hurt myself in a way. That was actually what Vince (McMahon) wanted me to wrestle like just work holds. I should’ve evolved that into something else. But now that I’m actually like on the independents, I’m away from WWE. I show a different side of myself. I can finally be a babyface and try different things. And just really have fun.”

Dhesi explained that stepping away from WWE has allowed him to explore new elements of his performance, something he feels was missing during his time on the main roster. With greater freedom on the independent scene, he has been able to test new ideas and present a more versatile version of himself in the ring.

After returning to WWE in 2016, Mahal reached the peak of his career by capturing the WWE Championship in 2017. He remained with the company for several years before being released again in 2024.

Since his departure, he has stayed active across multiple promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, while also making his debut in India for Wrestling Xtreme Mania in 2025.