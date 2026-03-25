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Steven Borden Jr Scores Victory In First NJPW Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2026
Steven Borden Jr Scores Victory In First NJPW Appearance

Steven Borden Jr., the son of Sting, took another step in his young wrestling career by making his NJPW debut over the weekend as part of a tag team showcase at the LA Dojo.

The appearance came during the NJPW Academy 3rd Anniversary Showcase on March 21, where Borden teamed with Allan Breeze to face Hitt and Vin Parker. Footage of the event surfaced through a vlog released by Bighorn Blockbuster, offering a closer look at the next-generation talent in action.

The match began with Breeze and Parker trading control early on, each trying to impose their style and slow the pace. Momentum shifted when Borden and Hitt entered at the same time, creating a clear contrast in size and power. Despite giving up a physical advantage, Borden showed resilience and composure, managing to turn the tide in his team’s favor.

Throughout the bout, Borden absorbed several heavy slams but continued to fight back, showcasing flashes of the intensity and presence that made his father a legend. He also paid tribute to Sting with elements of his offense, drawing a clear connection to his lineage.

The closing moments saw Borden capitalize on the opportunity, pinning Vin Parker to secure the victory for his team and mark a successful debut under the NJPW banner.

Borden only began his in-ring journey in October 2025 but has already gained experience through appearances on AEW Dark matches and Ring of Honor tapings. His development has also been guided by NJPW’s Fred Rosser, who previously confirmed he has been working closely with the second-generation wrestler. There has also been reported interest from AEW President Tony Khan as Borden continues to build momentum early in his career.

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