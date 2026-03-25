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WWE Unreal Earns Three Sports Emmy Nominations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2026
WWE Unreal Earns Three Sports Emmy Nominations

Netflix’s WWE: Unreal docuseries has earned major recognition, landing multiple nominations at the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday, with Unreal receiving nods in three categories: Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty. The winners are set to be revealed during the ceremony on May 26.

Originally premiering in 2025, WWE: Unreal pulled back the curtain on the company’s creative process while spotlighting some of its biggest stars. A second season followed in January, and another installment is already scheduled to arrive later this year.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque reacted to the news on social media, praising the team behind the series. “WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run,” he wrote. “Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production. @netflix @OmahaProd @NFLFilms & @Skydance Sports”

The eligibility window for this year’s Sports Emmys covers programming released throughout 2025.

WWE: Unreal is nominated alongside the following:

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Full Court Press
Quarterback
WWE: Unreal

Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form

American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Butterfly in a Blizzard
Celtics City
Saquon
We Beat the Dream Team
WWE: Unreal

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

Believers: Boston Red Sox
MLB Now Open
NFL on CBS: The Evolution of the Big Head – Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation
NFL Slimetime
WWE: Unreal

The Sports Emmys fall under the broader Emmy Awards umbrella, which is widely recognized for its annual Primetime Emmy Awards honoring excellence across television.

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