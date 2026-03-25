Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview Featuring Kenny Omega Vs Swerve Strickland And Women’s World Championship Clash

AEW Dynamite heads to St. Paul, Minnesota tonight with a stacked lineup set for the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, featuring a high stakes rematch between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.

Their previous encounter on the February 18 episode of Dynamite ended with Strickland picking up the win, before launching a brutal attack that sidelined Omega. That issue reignited at AEW Revolution on March 15, when Omega made a dramatic return to stop Swerve from injuring Brody King with a cinder block, making it clear their rivalry was far from finished.

Now, the rematch comes with major consequences. Strickland enters as the number one contender to the AEW World Championship, a spot Omega is eager to claim. With that in mind, both men have put everything on the line. Swerve’s contendership is at stake, while Omega has agreed to risk his EVP status along with the authority and influence that comes with it.

The AEW Women’s World Championship will also be defended as Mina Shirakawa challenges Thekla. Shirakawa heads into the bout with momentum after a No Holds Barred win over Marina Shafir last week, a victory she dedicated to Toni Storm, who remains absent. Thekla has not held back in questioning the legitimacy of Storm’s absence in the lead up to this title clash.

AEW World Champion MJF is also set to appear following his successful Texas Death Match title defense against Hangman Adam Page at Revolution. With Page now out of the title picture, attention has quickly turned to new challengers. Darby Allin has already made his intentions clear, and he will look to build further momentum tonight when he faces RUSH after coming off a coffin match victory over Gabe Kidd.

Elsewhere, tag team action will see Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong of The Conglomeration take on The Dogs, David Finlay and Clark Connors. The Dogs will be aiming to bounce back after falling short in a tornado trios match at Revolution involving Cassidy, Strong, and Allin.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TBS and is also available to stream across multiple platforms.

Match Card

AEW Women’s World Championship

Thekla vs Mina Shirakawa

Swerve Strickland vs Kenny Omega

Number one contendership vs EVP status

• MJF returns to Dynamite

• The Conglomeration vs The Dogs

• RUSH vs Darby Allin