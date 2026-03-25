Paul Heyman Fires Back In Bobby Heenan Debate Over Greatest Manager Ever

Paul Heyman has delivered a fiery defense of his place at the top of professional wrestling’s managerial hierarchy, pushing back hard against comparisons to Bobby Heenan and arguing that the numbers clearly separate the two.

Speaking to VGC, Heyman did not hold back when asked about the long-standing debate, questioning why Heenan is even included in the same conversation.

“I’m so sick of hearing that name,” Heyman said. “How many champions has Bobby Heenan managed? Zero. You can count them on one hand. Can’t count mine on one. You can barely count them on two. How many WrestleMania main events was he in? The only person that’s been in more WrestleMania main events than me is Roman Reigns.”

Heyman also addressed the idea that his role as an “advocate” rather than a traditional manager could diminish his credentials, quickly dismissing that notion while pointing to his own record.

“If you want to just say, well, that doesn’t count because you’re a manager, an advocate, a wise man, an oracle, okay, so let’s put it this way,” Heyman said. “I’m in people’s corners at WrestleMania. The number is 10. Who’s second place? Stephanie McMahon. You know what number she’s at? Three. Please tell me how anybody measures up to my accomplishments.”

He closed his argument by putting the comparison into stark financial terms, insisting there is no legitimate debate when it comes to his legacy.

“I managed more champions for a longer period of time and a longer period of time within their title reigns than anybody else in history,” Heyman said. “No one even comes close. They’re not even in the same universe as me. So you genuflecting respect upon someone that is dead and whose numbers don’t match mine is like saying that your next door neighbor who just hit the million dollar lottery is in the same league as Elon Musk. They’re not, and Bobby Heenan’s not in mine either.”

Heyman has famously aligned himself with major stars such as Brock Lesnar and CM Punk throughout his career, building a reputation as one of the most influential figures in wrestling history. Meanwhile, Bobby Heenan remains widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, with a legacy that continues to be celebrated following his passing in 2017.

Despite his latest comments, Heyman has spoken positively about Heenan’s contributions to the business in the past, making his latest remarks all the more striking.