Daniel Moody Son Of Paul Bearer Passes Away

The wrestling world is mourning following the passing of Daniel Moody, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, who also carved out his own path in the business under the name DJ Pringle on the independent circuit.

News of his passing was confirmed on Tuesday by Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been disclosed.

Daniel was the last surviving member of the immediate Moody family. His father, William Moody, widely known to fans as Paul Bearer and Percy Pringle III, passed away on March 5, 2013. His mother, Dianna, died in 2009 following complications from breast cancer, while his brother Michael died in 2014 at the age of 34.

Paul Bearer remains one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history, remembered for his unforgettable role alongside The Undertaker and Kane. With his eerie presence, distinctive voice, and the legendary urn, he became a defining part of WWE’s storytelling for generations. Before his WWF run began in 1990, he built a strong reputation managing top names such as Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Lex Luger, and The Ultimate Warrior under the Percy Pringle III persona across multiple territories.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Daniel competed across Gulf Coast independent promotions as DJ Pringle. Paul Bearer once proudly shared, “wrestles on the gulf coast independent scene as DJ Pringle, and I have the honor of being in his corner now and then,” highlighting the close bond they shared both personally and professionally.

Daniel also played a role in preserving his father’s legacy. In 2014, he and his brother Michael were present to accept Paul Bearer’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, with The Undertaker appearing in character to honor the moment. The brothers were also involved in approving WWE’s use of Bearer’s memory in storyline segments during CM Punk’s feud with The Undertaker leading into WrestleMania 29.

Paying tribute, Stasiak reflected on the man behind the legacy, writing, “His father, Paul Bearer, wasn’t just a character on TV. He was part of the fabric of this business. One of those voices and presences you don’t forget. But behind all of that was a family. A son. A real life that existed far beyond what we saw on screen.”

Further details surrounding Daniel Moody’s passing have not yet been made available.