Gorilla Monsoon Held 25% Stake In WWE, Was Seen As Heir Apparent And Called McMahon “Vinny” Until His Final Days

A new book is shedding fresh light on one of the most pivotal power struggles in wrestling history, offering a far more layered account than what has long been presented publicly.

“Irresistible Force: The Life and Times of Gorilla Monsoon” by Brian R. Solomon dives deep into the internal battle between Gorilla Monsoon and Vince McMahon Jr. during the early 1980s transition of what would become WWE. Drawing on firsthand accounts from Monsoon’s family and those within the company at the time, the book paints a picture of a tense and deeply divided locker room and front office.

Vince McMahon himself acknowledged the friction in the 2024 Netflix series Mr. McMahon.

“When I joined the company, Gorilla Monsoon was the heir apparent,” McMahon said. “And I could feel the tension right away. Gorilla Monsoon thinks I’m competition. And boy, was he right.”

The book expands on that admission with added perspective from Monsoon’s daughter Valerie Marella and longtime ring announcer Gary Cappetta, both of whom describe a company split down the middle during that era.

“There was always a Team Monsoon and a Team Vinny McMahon,” Cappetta said.

Marella was equally direct when reflecting on the relationship between her father and McMahon.

“They were not fans of each other,” she said.

At the time, Monsoon was widely viewed as the natural successor to Vince McMahon Sr., having served as his trusted right hand within the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. However, the book details how McMahon Jr. was not initially taken seriously by the existing leadership group, despite being close in age to Monsoon.

Even in private, Monsoon reportedly continued to refer to him as “Vinny” throughout his life, a nickname the younger McMahon strongly disliked.

The tension reached its peak during the June 1982 meeting at the Warwick Hotel in Manhattan, where the sale of Capitol Wrestling Corporation was finalized. According to the book, the moment has long been portrayed as a smooth and respectful transition, but the reality was far more complicated.

Monsoon, who owned a 25 percent stake in the company, was said to be the final holdout. Having already secured his place financially and professionally, he had little incentive to embrace a deal that would shift the company into uncertain territory.

The book notes that Monsoon had every intention of holding onto his shares long term and passing them down to his family. Instead, he found himself facing a situation where McMahon Jr.’s vision left no room for partners.

That vision is described as “nothing short of a carefully plotted coup,” with McMahon determined to take full control of the company without compromise.

Faced with the possibility that Vince McMahon Sr. could dissolve the company entirely and rebuild it under a new structure, Monsoon ultimately agreed to the sale, securing the best deal he could under the circumstances.

One of the most striking moments detailed in the book involves a heated exchange between McMahon Sr. and Jr., as the younger McMahon pushed to move forward with his aggressive expansion plans.

“I can’t have this keep happening. You work for me now. You have to let me run the company the way I see fit. I’m gonna do this with or without you. So are you with me, or not?” McMahon Jr. said.

After a pause, McMahon Sr. responded:

“You’re right, Vinny. F**k those guys.”

The shift in power was quickly felt across the company. Cappetta recalled a particularly telling moment when he was abruptly removed from a show at the Philadelphia Spectrum in August 1983, without warning.

“Monsoon didn’t say one word,” Cappetta said. “It probably was killing him. It was Vinny flexing his muscle and rubbing Gino’s face in it. He and Zacko had had their power pulled from them, and they were silent. The relationships had changed.”

Despite the early hostility, the book notes that the relationship between Monsoon and McMahon eventually evolved. Monsoon remained a key figure during WWE’s national expansion, taking on roles as lead announcer and on screen authority figure, while also becoming one of the company’s earliest Hall of Fame inductees.

Over time, the two developed a level of mutual respect, even if it never fully resembled a traditional friendship.

According to the book, “the two men, who certainly had had no special affection for each other in the early years, would develop a kind of respect and a professional bond that would be the closest thing to friendship of which the younger Vince McMahon seemed capable.”