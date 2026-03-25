Jesse Ventura Claims Donald Trump “Never Earned” WWE Hall Of Fame Spot And Says He Was Inducted After “Stopping An Investigation Against Vince McMahon”

Jesse Ventura did not hold back when discussing Donald Trump’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, calling it “a tragedy” during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, while questioning both the legitimacy of the honor and Trump’s connection to the wrestling business.

Ventura was shown footage from WrestleMania 20 where he spoke about the idea of a wrestler entering the White House. Piers Morgan pointed out that Trump has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but Ventura quickly dismissed the recognition.

“Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy,” Ventura said. “This guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds, 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame. He never earned it.”

He went on to outline what he believes should define a Hall of Fame career, reflecting on the physical toll endured by performers.

“You know what I had to do to get in the pro wrestling Hall of Fame? At one point in my career, I wrestled 63 consecutive nights in a row,” Ventura said. “That’s how you get in the Hall of Fame.”

Ventura also clarified that his past comments about a wrestler potentially becoming President were not directed at Trump.

“When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him,” he said. “I was the former governor of Minnesota. I’m the only real former wrestler. I don’t include him. He’s only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon, sexual stuff.”

The former governor hinted at future plans involving a potential confrontation in Washington, though he stopped short of providing specifics.

“You’ll have to find out, wait and see. I’m not going to spill it here,” Ventura said.

He framed the situation in combative terms, drawing from his military background.

“We withstood the onslaught of the Gestapo in Minnesota,” Ventura said. “I was taught in war to do this: you ensure that your backyard is secure. That’s the first thing you do. Well, Minnesota is now secure. We’ve repelled the onslaught from Trump. Now it’s time for us to go on the offense. So maybe it’s time to send the Navy SEAL to Washington. Maybe it’s time for a showdown between the Vietnam veteran and the draft dodger.”

When asked if he meant a physical confrontation, Ventura instead challenged Trump’s wrestling credentials.

“No, but if he wants it, he’s in the Hall of Fame. Let’s both get in the ring,” Ventura said. “After all, he’s in the Hall of Fame, isn’t he? Even though he’s never, ever had a match. Do you think he’d have the guts to do that? Are you kidding me?”

The conversation then shifted to the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump, with Morgan describing Trump’s reaction as heroic. Ventura responded by referencing a controversial wrestling term.

“Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?” Ventura said.

Pressed on whether he was suggesting the incident was staged, Ventura questioned the aftermath.

“I don’t know. Where’s his scar today?” Ventura said.

Morgan noted that a person died during the rally, but Ventura maintained his stance.

“Yeah, well, he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys,” Ventura added.

Throughout the interview, Ventura repeatedly compared his family’s military history to Trump’s, using it to criticize the former President.

“My Uncle Emil fought in World War I. My parents both fought in World War II. My father had six bronze battle stars in Europe. My mother was a nurse in North Africa, which predated Normandy, fighting Rommel, the Desert Fox. Both my parents were World War II veterans. My brother and I are both Vietnam veterans and members of the Navy UDT SEALs. We both did two tours to Southeast Asia. So everyone in my family is a war veteran.”

He then issued a direct message aimed at Trump’s family.

“Nobody’s ever served in the military. To my knowledge, a Trump in the last hundred years has never done military service,” Ventura said. “Well, Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now. Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do. Do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do. I want to see a Trump in the military. Everybody in my family has served.”

When it was suggested that Barron Trump’s height might prevent him from serving, Ventura dismissed the idea.

“David Robinson served on active duty. He was seven feet tall before he ever went to the San Antonio Spurs basketball team,” Ventura said. “David Robinson went to the United States Navy Military Academy.”

Asked what he would say directly to Trump, Ventura made it clear he had no interest in a conversation.

“To me, he has no courage, he never has,” Ventura said. “I’ll tell you what he is, Piers. Everybody knows these people. You’re with a group of guys, and there’s always one guy who will start the fight and then hold your coat. That’s Donald Trump. He’ll start the fight, but he’ll hold your coat, and then the next day he’ll tell everybody how tough he was.”

Ventura also weighed in on international issues, claiming recent conflict was initiated by the United States.

“We fired the first shot, plain and simple,” Ventura said. “You want to put it in Rambo terms, we drew first blood.”

He closed by circling back to Trump’s military record and his own experiences.

“You know what I feel bad about? If he’d have joined us in Vietnam, we might have won,” Ventura said. “Why did he run and hide when he could have joined us and led us to victory? Considering he called us all suckers, didn’t he?”