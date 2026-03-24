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New Participant Confirmed For WWE NXT Gauntlet Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2026
New Participant Confirmed For WWE NXT Gauntlet Match

A new name has been added to tonight’s number one contender’s gauntlet eliminator match on WWE NXT.

The next challenger for the NXT North American Championship at Stand and Deliver will be decided in the multi-man gauntlet, and the field continues to take shape. Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill had already been confirmed, and now WWE has revealed that Charlie Dempsey will also be part of the match.

Robert Stone shared the update in a video announcement, where the interim NXT general manager also hinted that one more competitor has been locked in. However, that final entrant is being kept under wraps for now, with fans needing to tune in to find out who completes the lineup.

Dempsey, the son of William Regal, has recently aligned himself with the Birth Right faction alongside Lexis King, Arianna Grace, Stacks, and Uriah Connors. So far in WWE, his championship success has come through two reigns as Heritage Cup Champion.

Myles Borne heads into this match as the reigning North American Champion after capturing the title from Ethan Page last month, and he will be watching closely to see who emerges as his next challenger.

Stand and Deliver 2026 is set for April 4 in St. Louis, and tonight’s episode marks the second to last show before the event.

Updated lineup for WWE NXT tonight

  • Ricky Saints with Ethan Page vs Tony D’Angelo

  • Number one contender’s gauntlet eliminator match
    Jackson Drake vs Dion Lennox vs Shiloh Hill vs Charlie Dempsey vs TBA
    Winner earns a North American Championship match against Myles Borne at Stand and Deliver

  • Sol Ruca and Zaria face to face

  • Tag team number one contender’s tournament match
    Eli Knight and Elio LeFluer vs The Culling featuring Shawn Spears and Niko Vance

  • Thea Hail vs Kelani Jordan

  • Fatal Influence featuring Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley vs Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey

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