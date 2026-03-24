New Participant Confirmed For WWE NXT Gauntlet Match

A new name has been added to tonight’s number one contender’s gauntlet eliminator match on WWE NXT.

The next challenger for the NXT North American Championship at Stand and Deliver will be decided in the multi-man gauntlet, and the field continues to take shape. Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill had already been confirmed, and now WWE has revealed that Charlie Dempsey will also be part of the match.

Robert Stone shared the update in a video announcement, where the interim NXT general manager also hinted that one more competitor has been locked in. However, that final entrant is being kept under wraps for now, with fans needing to tune in to find out who completes the lineup.

Dempsey, the son of William Regal, has recently aligned himself with the Birth Right faction alongside Lexis King, Arianna Grace, Stacks, and Uriah Connors. So far in WWE, his championship success has come through two reigns as Heritage Cup Champion.

Myles Borne heads into this match as the reigning North American Champion after capturing the title from Ethan Page last month, and he will be watching closely to see who emerges as his next challenger.

Stand and Deliver 2026 is set for April 4 in St. Louis, and tonight’s episode marks the second to last show before the event.

Updated lineup for WWE NXT tonight