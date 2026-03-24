Rob Van Dam Opens Up On In Ring Return And WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is back in the ring and feeling better than ever after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Van Dam made his in ring return in February following nearly a year out of action. The veteran star had suffered two broken heels during the 2025 MLW Battle Riot, an injury that kept him away from competition since April 2024. His comeback came in Australia, where he faced Mick Moretti in a singles match for BCW.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast, Van Dam reflected on his return and how he felt stepping back between the ropes.

“This was my first time back, singles match, 20 minutes, whatever,” Van Dam said. “I know what I’m doing, man. My conditioning was on point. I felt great in the ring, actually enjoyed the match. And I actually look forward to wrestling in a little different, more motivated way now. I don’t know if the reasons have changed on why I do it, but they seemed to at least on the fringes temporarily.”

That renewed sense of motivation appears to be tied to a major change in his personal life. Van Dam and his wife Katie Forbes welcomed twin girls at the end of 2025, something he suggested has shifted his outlook, even if only slightly for now.

Looking ahead, Van Dam confirmed he has a busy schedule lined up around WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, a convenient setting given that he now resides in the city. He is set to appear at WWE World and WrestleCon, while also stepping back into the ring for Juggalo Championship Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling.

With his recovery now behind him, the topic of a potential WWE return was also brought up. Van Dam made it clear he is not ruling anything out, though he is not focused on the idea of a farewell run.

“I am open to consider anything, that’s part of being open minded,” he said. “I try not to shut anything out without at least considering it. And when it comes to something like that, they got my number. They can talk to me. As you know, I’ll be appearing at WWE World…”

“We could definitely have that conversation. But as far as a retirement tour, unless I change my perspective which always happens, you’re always looking at everything from a different place in life if you keep going. But the way I feel now, I don’t like the idea of labeling something retirement or I don’t really want to know if I’m having my last match when I am.”

Van Dam may be entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, but if his recent return is anything to go by, he is far from done just yet.