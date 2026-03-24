Braun Strowman Opens Up On WWE Creative Frustrations And New Venture

Braun Strowman is stepping into a new chapter outside of WWE, and it is one where he finally feels in control of his own creativity.

Speaking to hollywoodreporter.com, the former WWE star opened up about launching Meat Castle Media alongside his manager and business partner Nick Antonicelli. The move marks a major shift for Strowman, who reflected candidly on his time in WWE and the limitations he felt while working within the company’s structure.

“I’ve had my hands were tied creatively for the last 12 years (in WWE). And while that’s not a bad thing , I was very blessed with what I got to do , but at the end of the day, I was playing a character on a show, and sometimes the script sucked. I mean, no offense, I hated it, but I had to go in there and make the best of it because that was my job. Well, now with this opportunity… my creative input is welcomed, it’s not dismissed.”

Strowman made it clear that while he appreciates the platform WWE gave him, there were moments where the creative direction did not align with his own vision. Like many performers in the system, he had to take what was given and deliver, regardless of personal feelings. Now, with Meat Castle Media, he sees an opportunity to finally bring his own ideas to life without restriction.

He went on to describe how his mind works creatively, explaining that his ideas are constantly evolving and often ahead of the moment, something that can be both a strength and a challenge.

“My brain is crazy. I think outside the box, I’m moving 10 steps ahead of where I’m at in life, always, which is good and bad. But having this team behind me… to help with my vision, my brain’s kind of like a disco ball with a light shined on it. There’s beams just going everywhere. With this team, they’re able to dial me in and steer me in the right direction while still allowing my creative liberties and my freedoms to be.”

With a dedicated team now helping shape and refine those ideas, Strowman believes he has found the right balance between creative freedom and structure. The launch of Meat Castle Media signals not just a business move, but a personal reset for Strowman as he looks to redefine himself beyond the character fans saw in WWE.

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