Brock Lesnar Says WWE Locker Room Has Gotten Softer Over Time



Brock Lesnar believes today’s WWE locker room is a very different environment compared to when he first broke into the company, describing a noticeable shift in culture and toughness over the years.

Speaking on Spittin Chiclets, Lesnar reflected on how he was treated during his early run and confirmed that being tested by veterans was simply part of the process at the time. He pointed to a more demanding system where respect had to be earned the hard way, something he feels is no longer as prominent today.

“Yeah, definitely,” Lesnar said. “I was a shooter, an amateur guy. I had a lot of credentials to my name. Of course I got tested along the way by the old timers. You have to pay your dues. Back then, you paid your dues and you had to get your respect. It’s different now, obviously. Things have gotten a lot softer. There isn’t no more kangaroo courts. It’s different now but, I go there, I’m the old guy now.”

During Lesnar’s rise in the early 2000s, his amateur wrestling pedigree made him an obvious target for locker room veterans looking to test newcomers. At the time, the so called kangaroo court system was a well known part of WWE culture, with senior talent informally policing behavior and enforcing locker room standards.

Now firmly positioned as one of the veterans himself, Lesnar acknowledged that the environment has evolved significantly, with fewer of those old school traditions still in place.

Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 following time away after being referenced in Janel Grant’s lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and WWE. He is currently scheduled to face Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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