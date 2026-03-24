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Ronda Rousey AEW Appearance Confirmed As One Off With No Return Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2026
Ronda Rousey AEW Appearance Confirmed As One Off With No Return Plans

Ronda Rousey’s appearance at AEW Revolution on March 15 is now being viewed as a one-off, with no expectation of her returning to the promotion anytime soon.

According to Mike Johnson, the cameo was put together with two clear goals in mind. It allowed Rousey to promote her upcoming MMA return while also giving her the chance to support Marina Shafir, who competed on the show. Although Rousey got involved after the match and confronted Toni Storm in a moment that felt like it could lead somewhere, there are currently no plans for that angle to continue.

The situation came together largely due to timing and location. Revolution took place in Los Angeles, which is Rousey’s home base, and also the same city where she is scheduled to face Gina Carano under Jake Paul’s MVP promotion on Netflix. With the event happening locally and Shafir on the card, the appearance made sense without requiring any longer term agreement.

This lines up with earlier reports suggesting there has been no push from Rousey to continue working with AEW following the segment. There is also no indication that a match with Storm is in the pipeline. It has been suggested that the appearance may have also been influenced by Rousey’s frustrations with TKO regarding negotiations tied to her fight with Carano.

AEW has yet to comment publicly on Rousey’s status with the company.

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