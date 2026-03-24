WWE Raw Maintains Strong Netflix Run With Viewership Increase

WWE Raw continues to hold steady on Netflix, with the March 16 episode delivering another consistent performance globally.

The latest figures show Raw pulled in three million global views over the past week, alongside 5.9 million hours viewed. Both numbers saw a slight increase, with views rising by 200,000 and hours viewed up by 900,000 compared to the previous week.

Since early February, Raw has maintained a strong and stable range between 2.7 million and 3.1 million global views. This marks seven consecutive weeks inside Netflix’s global top ten, underlining the show’s ongoing consistency on the platform.

The total hours viewed for this episode were the highest since January 5, helped in part by a longer runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Globally, the episode ranked in the top ten across 19 different countries and climbed as high as third place in the United States.

Meanwhile, ONE PIECE season two continued to dominate the charts, securing the number one position with 11.1 million global views.

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