Sid Vicious Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 Legacy Induction

WWE is set to honor one of its most intense and unforgettable figures, as the late Sid Vicious, real name Sid Eudy, has been confirmed for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Tuesday, revealing that Vicious will be part of the 2026 class as a legacy inductee. He joins a star studded lineup that includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition made up of Ax and Smash, and NBA icon Dennis Rodman. This year’s ceremony will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17, just one night before WrestleMania 42.

Levesque paid tribute to Vicious’ presence and impact on the business, writing:

“No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the #WWEHOF.”

Before his passing in 2024, Vicious had openly spoken about his hopes of one day receiving this honor. He believed that changes within WWE leadership could open the door for his induction, especially given his complicated history with Vince McMahon.

Throughout his career, Vicious stood at the top of the industry on multiple occasions. He headlined WrestleMania VIII in 1992 against Hulk Hogan and later WrestleMania 13 in 1997 opposite The Undertaker. He also captured world championships in both WWE and WCW, and earlier in his run was aligned with the legendary Four Horsemen.

In the years leading up to his passing in August 2024, Vicious had been quietly battling cancer. His family is now working to celebrate his life and legacy, with his son Gunnar planning a tribute event this coming August. Proceeds from the show will go toward an animal rescue charity, reflecting Vicious’ well known love for animals.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with the event scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Pacific time.

No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy… pic.twitter.com/7CDqthAftr , Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026

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