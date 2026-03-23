The Bella Twins Fire Back At ‘Toxic Fanbase’ Claim With Strong Response

The Bella Twins aren’t letting criticism of their fanbase slide.
After a post on X from @TitoSanTanaChez labeled the Bella Army as “the most toxic fan base” in WWE, the official Bella Twins account fired back with a passionate defense of their supporters, flipping the narrative and standing firmly behind their community.
Rather than backing down, the response doubled down on what the Bella Army represents, pushing back against the accusation and calling out negativity in the process.
“lol always the evil ones trying to make the light workers look ‘toxic’ If you truly took a second from your hateful headspace you would realize how beautiful the Bella Army is, how much these people are there for each other, especially against bullies worldwide. Why we are one of the biggest and greatest fandoms…. Ever. Because we spread love, light and truth. Many prayers to you my friend. 🙏🏼✨🤍 PS Leave my Bella Army alone. 💋🫶🏼”
The message made it clear that Nikki and Brie’s fanbase isn’t just loyal, it’s something they’re fiercely protective of, especially when it comes under fire online.
lol always the evil ones trying to make the light workers look “toxic” If you truly took a second from your hateful headspace you would realize how beautiful the Bella Army is, how much these people are there for each other, especially against bullies worldwide. Why we are one of…, Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 23, 2026
WWE Monday Night RAW
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