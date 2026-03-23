OVW Introduces New Safety Protocols Following Dallas Edwards Incident

OVW is moving fast to address safety concerns following the scary in-ring incident involving referee Dallas Edwards.

After the March 12 OVW Rise match where Edwards suffered a concussion and brain bleed, the company faced backlash over the delayed stoppage. Now, they’ve responded with a sweeping overhaul of safety protocols, announced on March 23, 2026, with a clear message that this is only the beginning.

“THESE IMMEDIATE PROTOCOLS MARK THE START OF OVW’S STRENGTHENED, ONGOING COMMITMENT TO THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR TALENT AND EVERYONE INVOLVED.”

OVW made it clear this is not a quick fix but an evolving system. A major addition is medical training, including seizure recognition and response, directly tied to situations like the Edwards incident.

“THIS IS A LIVING, EVOLVING EFFORT THAT WILL GROW AS NEW BEST PRACTICES, TRAINING AND INDUSTRY STANDARDS EMERGE. OUR FOCUS IS LONG TERM WELLBEING FOR OUR TALENT, CREW AND FANS.

In partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, OVW will host an April Seizure First Aid Certification Program for talent and staff.”

The company also detailed what that training includes, alongside new concussion and CTE education, a key move given the severity of Edwards’ injury.

“This training covers how to recognize different types of seizures, understand their impact, and respond with safe, appropriate first aid. Participants receive a two year certification. In partnership with Chris Nowinski, PhD, Co Founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, OVW will host an April Concussion Safety & CTE Prevention Training for talent and staff.”

These updates are being built into the system long term, with OVW confirming the training will become part of how new talent is developed. Medical coverage is also being strengthened, with more trained personnel set for larger events.

“This training will be added to the OVW Academy beginner syllabus moving forward. Through our partnership with Norton Healthcare, OVW will deploy additional trained medical staff at larger events on a case by case basis.”

Emergency preparedness is also being addressed, ensuring talent and staff are better equipped to act quickly in critical moments.

“Norton Healthcare will also provide CPR training for talent, staff, and contractors. In addition to referees and ring announcers being equipped with IFB in ear monitoring devices, our ringside timekeeper will now have a headset for fast, direct communication with the Director. This allows for immediate decisions to stop a match and check on the talent.”

The changes come after a key issue was exposed. When the referee went down, the usual communication chain broke, leading to delays in stopping the match. OVW has now reworked that system to avoid a repeat scenario.