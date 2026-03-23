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Anthony Ogogo Reveals Scrapped Plans For Inner Circle And Blackpool Combat Club

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 23, 2026
Anthony Ogogo Reveals Scrapped Plans For Inner Circle And Blackpool Combat Club

Anthony Ogogo has revealed he nearly landed in two of AEW’s biggest factions before plans changed.

Speaking with ITR Wrestling, the former Olympic boxer said he was originally lined up to join Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle as a bodyguard, with Tony Khan keen for him to learn under Jericho. However, the role ultimately went in a different direction, with Jake Hager taking that spot instead.

“I was supposed to be Jericho’s bodyguard, part of his Inner Circle group. That was supposed to be me,” Ogogo said. “Tony Khan wanted me to work with Jericho and learn from him.”

Despite that not materialising, Ogogo praised Jericho’s mentorship behind the scenes.

“He was the learning tree, especially early on. I’d always ask questions and he’d give feedback, watch my matches and tell me what to do and what not to do. He knows how to get over, so I learned a lot from him.”

Ogogo debuted in AEW in 2021 after training with Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes, but revealed another major faction opportunity also slipped away.

He said he was being prepared to join what would become the Blackpool Combat Club, working closely with Bryan Danielson and William Regal before the group was officially formed.

“I was being groomed to join the Blackpool Combat Club before it became the Blackpool Combat Club, but it never really materialised,” he explained. “I trained with Danielson and Regal and put in all that work.”

Ogogo credited Regal for teaching him a traditional British wrestling style, while Danielson helped him understand how to truly connect with an audience.

“Regal taught me that old school British, tough big man style. Just because I wrestle strong doesn’t mean I can’t do the intricate stuff, it just hasn’t been needed yet.”

“He taught me so much, not just wrestling but how to get over. When something transcends outside wrestling, you know that person understands it. He’s a tremendous guy.”

Now 37, Ogogo recently returned to action at ROH TV tapings in Jacksonville, marking his first match since November and his first appearance for a Khan-owned promotion since August 2024.

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