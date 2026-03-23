Gabe Sapolsky Praises Allie Katch After Standout Indie Match

WWE talent scout Gabe Sapolsky has singled out Allie Katch for major praise following her performance on the independent scene over the weekend.

Katch faced WWE ID Women’s Champion Laynie Luck at a Women’s Wrestling Revolution event in Massachusetts on Sunday, delivering a standout showing that caught Sapolsky’s attention. Watching from ringside, Sapolsky described the bout as one of the strongest independent matches he has seen since stepping into his current WWE role.

He also pointed to Katch’s overall development, noting how far she has come in recent years.

“Much respect to Allie Katch,” Sapolsky wrote. “Incredible WWE ID match vs. Laynie Luck at WWR yesterday. One of the most improved talents I’ve ever seen.”

At 32, Katch has built a solid reputation across the independent circuit, most notably with Game Changer Wrestling. Her momentum was halted in January 2025 when she suffered a broken leg during GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom event, forcing her to spend a significant portion of the year sidelined.

Despite coming up short in Sunday’s match, Luck retained her WWE ID Women’s Championship and later voiced her support for Katch, urging WWE to bring her into the program.

Sapolsky, a former ROH booker and founder of the original Evolve promotion, now serves WWE as a domestic talent scout and creative consultant. His work includes involvement with the WWE ID initiative and the weekly WWE Evolve series.

Katch’s performance comes at a time when WWE continues to expand its ID program, with recent signings including Notorious Mimi, Valentina Rossi, Fallyn Gray, and Airica Demia.

Yes it was. One of the best matches I’ve seen on the indies since I started my current job in Sept. 2022. https://t.co/vXOiB0uwI0 , Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 23, 2026