×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Gabe Sapolsky Praises Allie Katch After Standout Indie Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 23, 2026
Gabe Sapolsky Praises Allie Katch After Standout Indie Match

WWE talent scout Gabe Sapolsky has singled out Allie Katch for major praise following her performance on the independent scene over the weekend.

Katch faced WWE ID Women’s Champion Laynie Luck at a Women’s Wrestling Revolution event in Massachusetts on Sunday, delivering a standout showing that caught Sapolsky’s attention. Watching from ringside, Sapolsky described the bout as one of the strongest independent matches he has seen since stepping into his current WWE role.

He also pointed to Katch’s overall development, noting how far she has come in recent years.

“Much respect to Allie Katch,” Sapolsky wrote. “Incredible WWE ID match vs. Laynie Luck at WWR yesterday. One of the most improved talents I’ve ever seen.”

At 32, Katch has built a solid reputation across the independent circuit, most notably with Game Changer Wrestling. Her momentum was halted in January 2025 when she suffered a broken leg during GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom event, forcing her to spend a significant portion of the year sidelined.

Despite coming up short in Sunday’s match, Luck retained her WWE ID Women’s Championship and later voiced her support for Katch, urging WWE to bring her into the program.

Sapolsky, a former ROH booker and founder of the original Evolve promotion, now serves WWE as a domestic talent scout and creative consultant. His work includes involvement with the WWE ID initiative and the weekly WWE Evolve series.

Katch’s performance comes at a time when WWE continues to expand its ID program, with recent signings including Notorious Mimi, Valentina Rossi, Fallyn Gray, and Airica Demia.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

March 23, 2026 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Mar. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

St. Paul, Minnesota

Mar. 25th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mar. 27th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Sacrifice 2026

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 27th 2026

#sarcrifice

ROH/MLP Global Wars Canada

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Mar. 27th 2026

#global wars

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy