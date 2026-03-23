TNA Impact Viewership Drops For The First Time In Four Weeks

TNA Impact saw a slight dip in its latest outing on AMC, pulling in 250,000 viewers for last Thursday’s episode. That figure represents a 3.5 percent drop compared to the previous week, though it still stands as the third-highest audience the show has delivered since making its debut on the network in January.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Impact remained steady with a 0.04 rating. This now marks five times in the past ten weeks that the show has landed on that exact number, highlighting a consistent but flat performance in the demo.

The broadcast finished tied for 63rd place in the primetime rankings for the night.

Despite the slight week-to-week decline, Impact continues to show stability overall. This is now the third consecutive week the program has landed within the 249,000 to 259,000 viewer range, each time accompanied by the same 0.04 rating in the 18-49 category.

Looking at the broader trend, the show had been building momentum prior to this, with viewership either holding steady or increasing for four straight weeks dating back to February 19.

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