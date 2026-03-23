Tom Brady WWE WrestleMania 42 Status Update Revealed

Talk of NFL legend Tom Brady stepping into WWE WrestleMania 42 continues to pick up, but nothing is locked in just yet.

Brady has been trading verbal shots with Logan Paul in recent weeks while promoting the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. During that back and forth, Brady repeatedly took aim at WWE, describing pro wrestling as “cute and scripted,” which quickly drew responses from several WWE stars.

That exchange has fueled speculation that it is all building toward a WrestleMania appearance. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, discussions are ongoing between WWE and Brady, but no agreement has been reached.

“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations with Tom Brady , but there is absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady,” Meltzer said. “So it could happen. Obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. I mean, everyone knows they’re working the angle, I think people have seen that coming in. But there could be something in some form at WrestleMania, it would not be a surprise.

“And what they did in the football game was clearly to build it. Just as all the talk of, you know, Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and the wrestlers all responding , that is all storyline. That is not like Tom Brady’s a d**k and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.”

Earlier in the month, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had already held internal discussions regarding a potential Brady role, with departments exploring ideas around branding, logos, and speciality merchandise tied to his involvement.

A WrestleMania appearance would align naturally with Brady’s ties to Las Vegas, as he is a part owner of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19, marking the second consecutive year the venue hosts WWE’s biggest event.

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