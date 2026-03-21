WWE Teases Potential Heel Turn For Tag Team

WWE may be setting the stage for a major shift involving the Motor City Machine Guns following developments on Friday’s SmackDown.

During their match against Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Candice LeRae played a hidden role in the outcome. As the match reached its final moments, Frazer caught Chris Sabin with an O’Connor roll, but with the referee distracted, LeRae struck Frazer from behind. Sabin managed to reverse the position and secured the pinfall victory.

What stood out most was that Sabin appeared completely unaware of LeRae’s involvement, celebrating the win as though it had been earned cleanly. LeRae’s focus after the moment seemed to be directed more toward Alex Shelley than the team overall, hinting that this situation could lead to tension between the duo or even a full heel turn for both.

Earlier in the night, LeRae and Johnny Gargano were seen backstage during a segment involving Danhausen, who offered to lift a supposed curse. Shelley briefly entered the scene before Sabin arrived to bring his attention back to their scheduled match.

While the full direction remains unclear, the pieces appear to be falling into place for a storyline involving LeRae, Gargano, and the Motor City Machine Guns that could soon take a dramatic turn.