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Ted DiBiase Jr. Breaks Silence After Court Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
Ted DiBiase Jr. Breaks Silence After Court Victory

Ted DiBiase Jr. has spoken out following his acquittal on multiple serious charges.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion, and son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, was found not guilty on 13 counts tied to embezzlement, conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. The verdict came on Friday, bringing an end to a lengthy legal battle connected to a Mississippi welfare fraud investigation involving alleged misuse of state funds.

DiBiase Jr. had been facing the possibility of more than 160 years in federal prison prior to the ruling.

A day after the verdict, he shared a video on social media along with the following caption:

“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord.’
Romans 12:19
All Glory to God!
I want to thank Scott Gilbert, Sidney Lampton Morris, and Eric Herschman for believing the truth and fighting for justice
Apparently I didn’t hit the post button yesterday. Haven’t really used social media in 3-4 yrs really. But I did cut my grass, and I’m back”

Following the court decision, DiBiase Jr. also addressed the media and reflected on the outcome after years of scrutiny.

“They got it right. And I give all the glory to God. I give all the credit to my lord and savior, to [my legal team]. I think they did an amazing job of portraying the truth,” DiBiase said. “Seven years of being slandered and made to be something that is completely false has about torn my family apart, but we’re strong. And I’ve had so many friends and so much family that have come around us. And I’m proud that we’ve walked through this. And I’m so thankful that it’s over.”

The video shared by DiBiase Jr. can be viewed below.

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