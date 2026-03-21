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NJPW Cup 2026 Winner Crowned

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
NJPW Cup 2026 Winner Crowned

Callum Newman has officially arrived in a major way, capturing the 2026 New Japan Cup in a breakout performance that cements his rise among NJPW’s elite.

In the tournament final on Saturday morning, Newman went head to head with Yuya Uemura in a hard fought clash that showcased both men’s resilience and future star potential. Uemura absorbed two punishing brainbusters and continued to push forward, but a perfectly timed lariat from Newman shifted the momentum. Moments later, Newman sealed the victory with his Make Way finisher to secure the win.

At just 23 years old, Newman now becomes the youngest New Japan Cup winner in history. The victory earns him a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, where he will challenge Yota Tsuji at Sakura Genesis on April 4 inside Sumo Hall.

Following the match, Newman delivered a confident and commanding promo, declaring that no one in the company wanted the win more than him. He boldly claimed NJPW as his empire and positioned himself as the new ace of the promotion.

The moment intensified when Yota Tsuji made his way to the ring, confronting his upcoming challenger face to face. Tsuji made it clear that Newman’s moment would come to an end at Sakura Genesis. As tensions escalated, members of United Empire surrounded the champion, but Newman quickly ordered them to stand down, allowing Tsuji to exit without further incident.

Closing out the segment, Newman addressed the crowd with a final message, demanding they make way for the prince and kiss the crown.

Newman’s road to victory included wins over OSKAR, Hartley Jackson, Hirooki Goto, and Shota Umino, while Uemura advanced by defeating Great-O-Khan, Drilla Moloney, Shingo Takagi, and Boltin Oleg.

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