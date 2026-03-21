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Mercedes Mone Drops Two Titles At RevPro High Stakes 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
Mercedes Mone Drops Two Titles At RevPro High Stakes 2026

Mercedes Mone’s collection of championships has taken another significant hit following a tough outing at RevPro High Stakes 2026 on Saturday in Wolverhampton.

In a high stakes clash, Mone was defeated by Alexxis Falcon in a bout where both the Bodyslam Scandinavian Women’s Championship and the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship were on the line. The loss means Mone has now relinquished two more titles during what has become a difficult stretch in 2026.

Mone originally captured the Bodyslam Scandinavian Women’s Championship by defeating Aliss Ink in Greve, Denmark on October 10, 2025. She later added the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship to her résumé when she overcame Emersyn Jayne at RevPro’s 13th Anniversary event in London on August 22, 2025.

Despite the recent setbacks, Mone still holds multiple championships across various promotions, along with the commemorative title awarded for winning the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Her remaining titles include the WPW Women’s Championship, the APAC Women’s Championship, and the PTW Women’s Championship.

She is next scheduled to defend the WPW Women’s Championship against former titleholder Jody Threat in Winnipeg on March 31, taking place one night before AEW Dynamite arrives in the city.

Mone’s recent struggles have been notable, as she has now dropped four consecutive title matches in 2026. Her losses include the EWA Women’s Championship to Mila Smidt in France on March 14, the BestYa Women’s Championship to Swan in Italy on March 8, and the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone at Arena Mexico on March 6.

This downward trend follows additional title defeats prior to her brief hiatus earlier this year. She lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at New Year’s Smash, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor during a December 17 Collision taping in Manchester, and the ROH Women’s Television Championship to Red Velvet at Final Battle.

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