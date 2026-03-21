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Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Gear Sells For Record Breaking Price

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Gear Sells For Record Breaking Price

A piece of “Stone Cold” history has just shattered records at auction.

Fanatics has revealed that Steve Austin’s worn knee brace from his WrestleMania 38 return match sold for an eye-catching $58,045, marking the highest price ever achieved for a WWE item through the company’s auctions.

The brace comes from one of the most memorable moments in modern WWE history. While WrestleMania 38 night two was headlined by Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, it was night one that left a lasting impression on fans.

That night saw Austin step back into the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 19 in 2003, going one on one with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. What started as a confrontation turned into a full blown fight, with Austin rolling back the years in front of a stunned crowd.

He went on to defeat Owens in what many still view as the standout moment of the entire event, capping off an unforgettable comeback that has now produced a record breaking piece of memorabilia.

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