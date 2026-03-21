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Drew McIntyre And Jacob Fatu’s Rivalry Explodes In Dangerous SmackDown Closing Scene

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
Drew McIntyre And Jacob Fatu’s Rivalry Explodes In Dangerous SmackDown Closing Scene

SmackDown on March 20 went off the air in absolute chaos as Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu pushed their rivalry to a breaking point that security could no longer contain.

What had been simmering all night exploded into something far more dangerous, turning the show’s closing moments into a full-blown disaster waiting to happen.

McIntyre and Fatu crash off scaffold in wild SmackDown ending

The night was built around their escalating war. Earlier in the show, McIntyre blindsided Fatu in the parking lot, dragging him through a car windshield and leaving him busted open before officials stepped in.

Fatu answered back later, launching a brutal counterattack at ringside that ended with a diving splash that drove McIntyre straight through the announce table.

The chaos didn’t stop there. Their fight spilled backstage, with neither man backing down as SmackDown descended into a constant state of violence.

By the time the final moments aired, the situation had spiraled completely out of control. Cameras cut to the back where both men were brawling on top of an elevated scaffold, with officials rushing in and struggling to reach them.

Hanging dangerously over the edge, McIntyre and Fatu teetered in a moment that felt seconds away from disaster as the show abruptly came to an end, leaving their fate unclear.
 
 
 

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