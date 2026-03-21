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WATCH: Cody Rhodes Left Bloodied In Shocking Off Air SmackDown Footage After Orton Attack

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Left Bloodied In Shocking Off Air SmackDown Footage After Orton Attack

The road to WrestleMania 42 took a brutal turn on the March 13 episode of SmackDown, when Randy Orton blindsided Cody Rhodes during what was meant to be a routine contract signing. The moment has only grown more intense after WWE released off air footage revealing the aftermath of the shocking attack.

The Undisputed WWE Championship match was being made official with Nick Aldis overseeing proceedings. Rhodes signed first without hesitation, even showing respect to Orton by thanking him for his influence and saying he wanted him at his very best.

Orton had other plans.

After signing the contract and shaking Rhodes’ hand, Orton snapped. What followed was a relentless and vicious assault that stunned the crowd.

Rhodes was driven face first into the table, struck with a low blow, and hurled toward the announce area. Orton escalated things further by using the steel steps, leaving the champion busted open. Officials rushed in to intervene, but Orton ignored them and continued the attack. Just when it seemed over, he returned with a chair to deliver one final statement.

The segment ended with Orton sitting alone in the ring, the championship resting in his lap as he sent a chilling message ahead of WrestleMania.

WWE’s newly released footage shows what happened once the cameras stopped rolling.

Orton had already left the area, but Rhodes remained, covered in blood and surrounded by officials. His shirt was torn apart and drenched as he tried to gather himself. Despite the damage, Rhodes refused assistance, pulled himself to his feet, and walked up the ramp under his own power, still clutching the championship as the crowd erupted in support.

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