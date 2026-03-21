El Satanico Retires With Victory In Arena Mexico

El Satanico brought an iconic career to a fitting close with one last victory, going out on top in his retirement match inside Arena Mexico. The legendary luchador defeated two of his most storied rivals, Blue Panther and Atlantis, in a three way bout that celebrated decades of history between the trio.

In the closing moments, Satanico secured the win by pinning Blue Panther with a tightly executed cradle, sealing his final match with a triumph.

At 76 years old, Satanico’s career dates back to 1973, spanning more than five decades. Over that time, he captured 23 championships, including a lengthy reign as CMLL World Middleweight Champion that stretched beyond four and a half years. He also held the CMLL World Trios Championship on three occasions, teaming with MS 1 and Pirata Morgan as part of Los Infernales in the early 1990s, and later alongside Emilio Charles Jr and Rey Bucanero in 1997. In addition, he became a five time NWA World Middleweight Champion.

Known for his willingness to put everything on the line, Satanico competed in 48 Luchas de Apuestas matches throughout his career, risking his mask or hair. He finished with a record of 27 wins, 20 losses, and one draw, with his final stipulation bout taking place in 2014 against El Dandy.

Beyond his in ring accomplishments, Satanico’s influence extends through generations of talent he helped train. Names such as Andrade el Idolo, Mascara Dorada, Psycho Clown, and Beast Mortos all benefitted from his guidance, cementing his legacy not just as a performer, but as one of lucha libre’s most important mentors.

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