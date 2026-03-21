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Jade Cargill Forms New Alliance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2026
Jade Cargill Forms New Alliance Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Jade Cargill made a major statement on SmackDown as she aligned herself with unexpected allies ahead of her WrestleMania 42 clash with Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Women’s Champion came face to face with Ripley inside the ring, with tensions quickly rising between the two. Ripley made it clear she was ready to fight on the spot, but Cargill had other plans, backing away and attempting to leave the ring instead.

That exit did not go as planned.

Michin and B-Fab suddenly appeared and blocked Cargill’s path, initially teasing a confrontation. Instead, the situation took a sharp turn as the two stood alongside the champion, revealing a surprising alliance. Moments later, the trio surrounded Ripley, turning the situation into a three on one assault.

Ripley did not back down and fired off a superkick to B-Fab, but the numbers advantage quickly caught up with her. The group overwhelmed Ripley, leaving her laid out in the ring. Cargill then delivered Jaded to put an emphatic end to the attack before posing over her fallen challenger.

On commentary, Wade Barrett referred to Cargill as “the ringleader of the Tormentors,” a line that may hint at the name of this newly formed faction.

The alliance came as a shock given recent history. Both Michin and B-Fab have been on the receiving end of losses to Cargill in recent months, making their sudden partnership even more unexpected.

Ripley earned this title opportunity after winning the Elimination Chamber match at the end of February. WrestleMania 42 will mark the first time the two have ever shared the ring in a match, adding even more intrigue to an already heated rivalry.

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