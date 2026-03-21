Eric Bischoff Calls WrestleMania 42 Main Event A Story With Deep History

Eric Bischoff is all in on the WrestleMania 42 main event, praising the showdown between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes as a storyline driven by history, emotion, and two elite performers colliding at the right time.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff revealed he had caught clips of the angle that set the match in motion and came away impressed by how personal the rivalry already feels heading into WrestleMania season. “I think that the match between him and Cody is going to be a great match,” Bischoff said. “Really looking forward to it.”

With anticipation building, Bischoff pointed to Orton’s consistency and in-ring presence as a major factor in why the bout stands out. He described Orton as one of the few remaining stars who blends a traditional wrestling style with modern performance, highlighting his ability to deliver across every aspect of the business. “Randy Orton, to me, is one of the best examples of someone who is so old school in many respects, but he is such a great performer on every level,” Bischoff said. “His promos are great, the way he sells is fantastic, he is so fluid, he is so smooth.”

Bischoff also framed the match as more than just a marquee attraction, calling it a symbolic clash between eras. With Orton representing a generation Bischoff watched closely during his own time in WWE, and Rhodes emerging as a defining star of the current era, the dynamic adds another layer to the story. “Randy is like the last of what I would consider my generation of performers,” Bischoff said. “Randy started in WWE just as I came on board there. I’ve had a chance to watch him develop and grow as a performer. I have a lot of respect for his dad, Cowboy Bob Orton. Cody is like the star of the next generation behind Randy. It is a cool matchup.”

Adding to the intrigue, Bischoff touched on the mystery surrounding Orton’s recent actions and the unanswered questions tied to his phone call before targeting Rhodes. He likened the storytelling approach to some of WWE’s most memorable long-form angles, noting the layers still to be revealed. “I am just glad it is happening,” Bischoff said. “It is a great story, and there is so much to work with. I cannot wait to see this thing play out.”

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, the Orton vs Rhodes rivalry continues to gain momentum as one of the most talked-about programs heading into the biggest show of the year.

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