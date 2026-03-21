Angelo Dawkins Announces Baby Number Three Due This September

Angelo Dawkins has some big news outside the ring, his family is growing again.

The Street Profits star revealed that he and partner Grace Russo are expecting their third child, with the baby due this September.

The couple shared the announcement on March 20 with a family photo featuring their children and ultrasound images, captioning it, “We are officially outnumbered. Baby number three due September.”

The post quickly drew congratulations from wrestlers and fans, as the family prepares to welcome another addition later this year.

It comes during a relatively quiet stretch on WWE television for Dawkins. The Street Profits have been absent from the main roster since October 2025, though recent reports suggest the team has been discussed internally for a possible return.

Despite the time away, Dawkins and Montez Ford have stayed active, working NXT live events in January and keeping themselves ring-ready.

A big moment ahead both personally and potentially professionally for Dawkins as 2026 continues.

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