Dennis Condrey Of Midnight Express Passes Away At 74

Dennis Condrey, a cornerstone of the original Midnight Express, has passed away at 74.

Condrey rose to prominence as one half of the iconic tag team alongside Bobby Eaton, with Jim Cornette guiding the duo as manager. The Midnight Express became one of the most influential teams in wrestling history, helping redefine tag team wrestling with their chemistry and storytelling.

He debuted in 1973 and built a career that stretched across multiple major territories, including the AWA, NWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid South, and Jim Crockett Promotions. Condrey remained active in the ring for decades before retiring in 2011, capping off a run that spanned nearly 40 years.

Following the news, Dax Harwood of FTR launched a GoFundMe to support Condrey’s wife, Theresa, with funeral costs. Harwood paid an emotional tribute, remembering both Condrey’s legacy in the ring and the man behind it.

“Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express,” Harwood wrote. “For years they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was. A sweet, God-fearing man who loved his wife Theresa.”

He also urged fans to lend support during this difficult time.

“If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life and you’re able to help, please do,” Harwood added. “Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. Godspeed, Loverboy Dennis Condrey.”

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