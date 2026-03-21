Randy Orton Brutalizes Matt Cardona In Fake Apology Angle

Randy Orton closed SmackDown with a brutal swerve, baiting Matt Cardona into a fake apology before dropping him with an RKO and crushing his arm in a steel chair, while Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu took things to another level by crashing off a railing after a night long war.

Orton’s fake apology turns vicious

Orton returned to the ring later in the show in a completely different tone from his earlier promo, where he fully embraced his Viper persona and vowed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. This time, he smiled, greeted fans, and positioned himself as remorseful.

Sitting in the ring, Orton claimed he owed an apology, singling out Matt Cardona after striking him backstage earlier in the night. He invited Cardona out to make things right in front of everyone.

Cardona accepted. Orton spoke calmly, admitting he had been out of control in recent weeks. He said he respected Cardona, mentioning their long history, and asked for forgiveness. The two shook hands and embraced.

Then Orton struck.

A low blow set up a sudden RKO, dropping Cardona instantly. Orton followed up by launching him to the outside, attacking him on the announce table, and ignoring officials who attempted to intervene. He dragged Cardona back into the ring, continued the assault, placed a steel chair on his arm, and stomped down with intent.

The attack echoed what Orton did to Cody Rhodes the week prior and made it clear that his earlier emotional words were never about doubt. Even his backstage interaction with Jelly Roll, where he seemed reflective, was part of the act.

Earlier in the night, Orton had already made his mindset clear.

“I hear voices in my head. They counsel me. They understand. They talk to me,” Orton said. “The voices tell me I will beat Cody Rhodes and become the WWE Champion at the main event of WrestleMania.”

He added one more twist, announcing he plans to apologize to Rhodes next week.

McIntyre and Fatu crash off railing after chaotic brawl

As Orton backed up the ramp following the attack, the broadcast cut to chaos outside the arena, where Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu were still fighting.

Their war had been building all night. It began before the show even went on air when McIntyre smashed Fatu’s car windshield in the parking lot and dragged him out. Fatu was left bloodied from the opening assault.

They clashed again at ringside, where Fatu broke through security and launched a huge splash off the barricade that sent both men crashing through the announce table. Another fight broke out backstage near the truck area, with security unable to keep control.

The final moment came on an elevated platform outside. Fatu drove McIntyre into a wall with repeated headbutts before both men spilled over a guardrail, crashing to the ground below as the show faded out.

Earlier in the night, General Manager Nick Aldis warned McIntyre he was risking his job if he could not stay away from Fatu.

With WrestleMania 42 set for April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, the issues between McIntyre and Fatu are escalating fast, and all signs point to a major stipulation being added to their match.