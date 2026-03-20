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Macho Man Randy Savage’s Iconic Spider-Man Costume Heads To Auction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Macho Man Randy Savage’s Iconic Spider-Man Costume Heads To Auction

“Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Spider-Man gear is hitting the auction block , and it’s expected to draw serious money.

Propstore Auction has opened bidding on the outfit Savage wore as Bone Saw McGraw in Spider-Man, the 2002 film directed by Sam Raimi. His over-the-top performance remains one of the movie’s most memorable moments, especially the iconic line, “I’ve got you for three minutes.”

In the scene, Bone Saw brings the chaos and even cracks Peter Parker’s “Human Spider” with a chair shot, but ultimately comes up short against the future Spider-Man.

The full costume is projected to sell between $20,000 and $40,000, with bidding starting at $10,000. The auction runs through March 25 and kicks off at 4:30 PM GMT, with items sold live one after another.

The listing reveals a detailed and flashy set, including a pleather and spandex bodysuit, hand-painted pants with stirrups, lace-up leather boots, a studded belt, barbed wire-style necklace, studded cuffs, and fingerless Hatch gloves. Signs of wear are visible, with peeling leather on the cuffs and missing studs on the boots adding to its screen-used authenticity.

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