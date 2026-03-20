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Ricochet Apology Came From Personal Advice Not AEW Pressure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Ricochet Apology Came From Personal Advice Not AEW Pressure

Ricochet’s social media controversy has taken another twist, with fresh details revealing his apology and deleted tweet were not influenced by All Elite Wrestling, but instead came after advice from someone close to him.

Following backlash over a harsh reply to a fan who shared they were living with multiple sclerosis, Ricochet faced widespread criticism online. While some speculated AEW stepped in behind the scenes, that now appears not to be the case.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricochet chose to delete the tweet after speaking with a longtime friend and former independent wrestling colleague. That conversation is said to have prompted him to reconsider his response and remove the post.

Sources also confirmed that Ricochet issued his apology on his own, with no involvement from AEW officials. Despite online assumptions, the company reportedly did not contact him or push for any public statement.

The situation began when Ricochet responded to a fan in a way that quickly drew backlash, with many calling the comment inappropriate. The reaction spread rapidly across social media, intensifying scrutiny on him.

Ricochet later admitted he crossed a line and apologized publicly. This latest update makes clear that the decision was driven by personal reflection rather than company pressure.

Even with the tweet deleted and an apology issued, the fallout has continued. The situation escalated further when threats were reportedly made toward Samantha Irvin, highlighting how quickly the controversy spiraled beyond the original post.

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