AEW All In 2026 Ticket Sales Revealed After Wembley General Release

AEW is officially heading back to London, England in 2026 with All In set once again for Wembley Stadium, and early ticket numbers from the general sale have now surfaced.

Following this week’s pre sale window, tickets were released to the public, with early demand figures giving a clearer picture of how the event is shaping up. According to @WrestleTix, the current seating configuration sits at 37,396, with 19,883 tickets already distributed and 17,513 still available. The full stadium map outlines a potential capacity of 93,556 seats.

While the numbers reflect strong early interest, they are down compared to AEW’s previous Wembley outing in 2024. That event saw 33,923 tickets distributed at the same stage, before ultimately drawing 53,922 fans, with a larger initial setup of 44,452 seats.

Ticket pricing for this year’s show starts at £31.70 for standard admission, offering a relatively accessible entry point for fans. With 163 days still to go until All In, there remains plenty of time for the event to build momentum as AEW prepares for another major night in the UK.

• Current setup: 37,396

• Tickets distributed: 19,883

• Tickets available: 17,513

• Full capacity: 93,556

• Starting price: £31.70

• Days remaining: 163