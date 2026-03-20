Candice Michelle Details Shock Return To Wrestling As TNA Agent

Candice Michelle has opened up about two very different chapters of her wrestling journey, offering a revealing look at both her early struggles in WWE and her unexpected return to the industry in a backstage role.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Women’s Champion reflected on how unprepared she felt when she first stepped into the ring during the Divas era. At the time, structured training systems were far less developed, and many performers were forced to learn while already appearing on television.

“I remember going out there and wrestling with not knowing how to wrestle.”

She also pushed back on the belief that she had been trained early on by several well-known names, making it clear that her development came largely through her own efforts.

“None of them trained me… I was trained by none of them.”

Instead, Candice relied on repetition, observation, and determination to improve. She even took the initiative to rent a wrestling ring on her own time to continue practicing and building her confidence. That persistence eventually paid off, as she grew into a championship-level talent and captured the WWE Women’s Championship.

Her story shines a light on the realities of the Divas era, where many women had to adapt quickly without the benefit of the structured systems that exist today.

Candice has now re-entered the wrestling world, but in a very different capacity.

During the same conversation, she revealed that her return came after an unexpected call from Tommy Dreamer, who offered her a role as an agent with TNA Wrestling.

“Tommy Dreamer called me and he offered me a spot as an agent.”

The transition happened almost immediately, with little time to ease into the position.

“January was my first shows… he was like, ‘Come and shadow me the first weekend, and the next weekend you’ll be an agent.’ I was like, ‘Huh what?’ But that is wrestling… throw them to the wolves and see if you survive.”

After years of being away from full-time involvement, Candice described the experience as both sudden and exciting. While she remained connected to the industry through appearances and conventions, this marks her first consistent backstage role in years.

Now working behind the scenes, Candice is seeing the business from a completely new perspective. Her return as a TNA agent signals the beginning of a new chapter, and it may not be the last, with the door potentially open for future in-ring opportunities.