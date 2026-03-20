WWE NXT Sees Viewer Increase But Key Demo Drops Week To Week

WWE NXT saw a modest rise in overall viewership for its March 17, 2026 episode on The CW Network, while the key demographic dipped slightly.

The show brought in 588,000 viewers and posted a 0.07 rating in the P18 to 49 demo, according to Programming Insider. That marks an increase of 47,000 viewers compared to the March 10 episode, which drew 541,000 viewers, though the demo slipped from 0.08.

Looking at the bigger picture, the numbers show a noticeable decline year over year. The same week in 2025 saw NXT pull in 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 demo rating. This year’s figures represent a 13 percent drop in total audience and a sharp 53.3 percent decrease in the key demo.