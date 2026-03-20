Backstage Heat On Tama Tonga After WWE Issues Fine

WWE has reportedly fined Tama Tonga after he shared rehearsal footage online, with the punishment said to be substantial.

According to Andrew Zarian, news of the fine was making the rounds backstage during Friday’s SmackDown taping. The issue stems from an internal, unwritten rule that prohibits talent from filming or posting anything during rehearsals, something Tonga is said to have breached by uploading the video to social media.

Zarian noted that the fine was “significant,” reinforcing how seriously WWE treats its behind the scenes production process.

WWE has long kept a tight grip on rehearsal content, as it can reveal match layouts, camera positioning, and storyline details before they air. While talent are encouraged to stay active online and promote the brand, rehearsal footage remains strictly off limits.

Despite WWE becoming more relaxed in recent years about backstage content such as locker room clips and arrival footage, this situation highlights that certain boundaries are still firmly in place. Fans looking for an official behind the scenes look at match preparation can instead find that type of content through WWE Unreal.

Word going around at SmackDown is that Tama Tonga was fined by WWE for posting a video of rehearsals last week. Was told it was significant of a fine.



WWE has an unwritten rule about not recording/posting during rehearsal. , Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) March 20, 2026

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