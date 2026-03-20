AEW Dynamite Hits Nine Month High With Strong March 18 Viewership

AEW Dynamite delivered one of its strongest performances of the year on March 18, pulling in an average of 730,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider. That figure marks the show’s highest audience since the Grand Slam Mexico special in June 2025, which drew 736,000 viewers. The broadcast also scored a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, finishing 15th on cable for the evening.

The viewership total represents a notable 18 percent increase from the previous week’s 619,000 and surpasses the prior 2026 high of 692,000 set on February 18. The 0.13 demo rating also matches the show’s best performance since that same February broadcast. Streaming numbers via Max were not included in these totals.

The episode featured several major moments, including Darby Allin defeating Gabe Kidd in a wild coffin match that ended with Allin flipping a car while Kidd was trapped inside. Will Ospreay made his return and immediately clashed with Jon Moxley following a win over Blake Christian. Mina Shirakawa secured victory in a no holds barred match after Toni Storm was discovered unresponsive backstage, adding intrigue to an ongoing storyline.

Elsewhere, Swerve Strickland challenged Kenny Omega to put his EVP status on the line in exchange for a number one contender opportunity. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage returned to confront FTR and stake their claim for a tag team title match at Dynasty. In the main event scene, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated Kazuchika Okada and RPG Vice, with the show closing on a striking visual of both The Bucks and Copeland and Cage holding the tag titles.

Dynamite aired against heavy competition, including the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, where games on truTV drew between 1.5 million and 2.8 million viewers. An NBA game on ESPN brought in 1.3 million viewers, while Fox News dominated cable with multiple shows exceeding 2.9 million viewers.

Despite the crowded landscape, Dynamite posting its best audience in nine months during March Madness suggests strong momentum and growing audience engagement with AEW’s current direction.