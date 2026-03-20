TNA Finalizing Location For Slammiversary

TNA appears set to return to a proven venue for one of its biggest shows of the year.

According to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, the promotion is planning to stage Slammiversary 2026 at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, the same location that hosted last year’s event. Talks are said to be nearing completion, with contracts expected to be finalized soon not only for Slammiversary but also for several of TNA’s remaining major events across 2026.

The venue previously delivered a milestone moment for the company, drawing 7,623 fans, marking a North American attendance record for TNA. That show was headlined by the long-awaited return of AJ Styles, who made his first appearance for the promotion since 2014. In the main event, Trick Williams retained the TNA World Championship in a three-way clash against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.

Before Slammiversary arrives, TNA will present Sacrifice on March 27. The card is set to feature Mike Santana defending the TNA World Championship against Steve Maclin, Leon Slater putting the X Division title on the line against Eric Young, and Arianna Grace competing against Lei Ying Lee and Dani Luna in a three-way Knockouts Championship match.

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