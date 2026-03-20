×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Reason Behind Drew McIntyre Vs Jacob Fatu Match On WWE SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Backstage Reason Behind Drew McIntyre Vs Jacob Fatu Match On WWE SmackDown Revealed

WWE SmackDown is set to feature a high profile clash between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu, but the bout is not expected to serve as a final chapter in their rivalry. Instead, the match is being positioned as a key step in building anticipation for their upcoming encounter at WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the purpose behind booking McIntyre vs Fatu on the March 20 episode is to further elevate interest in their WrestleMania showdown rather than settle the feud outright.

“The match is scheduled for SmackDown but was described as something designed to heighten interest in their Mania match,” Meltzer noted.

The WrestleMania 42 card continues to take shape with several major matches now confirmed. Stephanie Vaquer is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, while Jade Cargill will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship. AJ Lee is also scheduled to meet Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi and McIntyre vs Fatu round out the growing lineup.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, with multiple major segments and title matches on tap.

Randy Orton is advertised to address his shocking attack on Cody Rhodes following last week’s dramatic heel turn, adding further intrigue to the WrestleMania build.

Two championships will be defended as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga put the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Meanwhile, Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Bella Twins.

Elsewhere on the show, Motor City Machine Guns will take on Fraxiom in tag team action, and Kit Wilson is set to call out Jelly Roll.

Full SmackDown lineup:

  • Randy Orton addresses his assault on Cody Rhodes

  • Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

  • WWE Tag Team Championship
    Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs Damian Priest and R-Truth

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
    Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs The Bella Twins

  • Motor City Machine Guns vs Fraxiom

  • Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

March 20, 2026 at

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Mar. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

St. Paul, Minnesota

Mar. 25th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mar. 27th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Sacrifice 2026

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 27th 2026

#sarcrifice

ROH/MLP Global Wars Canada

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Mar. 27th 2026

#global wars

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy