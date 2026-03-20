Backstage Reason Behind Drew McIntyre Vs Jacob Fatu Match On WWE SmackDown Revealed

WWE SmackDown is set to feature a high profile clash between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu, but the bout is not expected to serve as a final chapter in their rivalry. Instead, the match is being positioned as a key step in building anticipation for their upcoming encounter at WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the purpose behind booking McIntyre vs Fatu on the March 20 episode is to further elevate interest in their WrestleMania showdown rather than settle the feud outright.

“The match is scheduled for SmackDown but was described as something designed to heighten interest in their Mania match,” Meltzer noted.

The WrestleMania 42 card continues to take shape with several major matches now confirmed. Stephanie Vaquer is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, while Jade Cargill will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship. AJ Lee is also scheduled to meet Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi and McIntyre vs Fatu round out the growing lineup.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, with multiple major segments and title matches on tap.

Randy Orton is advertised to address his shocking attack on Cody Rhodes following last week’s dramatic heel turn, adding further intrigue to the WrestleMania build.

Two championships will be defended as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga put the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Meanwhile, Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Bella Twins.

Elsewhere on the show, Motor City Machine Guns will take on Fraxiom in tag team action, and Kit Wilson is set to call out Jelly Roll.

Full SmackDown lineup: