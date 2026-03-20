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Nickelback Confirmed As Official Theme For WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Nickelback Confirmed As Official Theme For WWE WrestleMania 42

Nickelback is officially back in the WWE spotlight as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to build momentum.

Triple H revealed on X that the band’s latest track, “Bones for the Crows,” has been selected as one of the official theme songs for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

“They’ve rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All. @Nickelback’s ‘Bones For The Crows’ is an official #WrestleMania theme song,” Triple H wrote.

This marks another chapter in a long-running relationship between WWE and Nickelback. The band previously provided the iconic Raw theme “Burn It to the Ground” between 2009 and 2012, with other tracks such as “Rockstar” and “Edge of a Revolution” also featured across WWE programming over the years. “Bones for the Crows” was originally produced for the Dungeon Hunter 6 video game in 2023 and stands as the group’s first new single since the release of their Get Rollin album in November 2022.

The WrestleMania 42 soundtrack has already featured Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD’s take on “Back in the Saddle” in promotional material, adding to the event’s big-fight atmosphere.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The card is already stacked with major championship clashes, including Roman Reigns facing CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton battling Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and a high-profile women’s lineup that sees Rhea Ripley challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title, while Stephanie Vaquer defends the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan.

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