NJPW Plans Major Contract Overhaul To Stop Talent Exodus

NJPW is exploring major contract changes as it looks to keep its top stars from leaving for rival promotions.

The company has traditionally operated on rolling one year deals that expire at the start of each year, but president Hiroshi Tanahashi says that model may soon change. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Today, Tanahashi made it clear that introducing multi year contracts is now a key priority, alongside increasing pay and strengthening the promotion overall.

“I strongly feel that we must create a ‘barrier’ to prevent top talent from being poached by other promotions such as by introducing multi year contracts and maintain the quality that makes New Japan Pro Wrestling great,” Tanahashi said.

The move comes as NJPW continues to deal with high profile departures. The Dogs faction including David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors have moved on to AEW, while EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi are expected to be WWE bound. In recent years, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay have also exited for AEW, although the working relationship between the companies has allowed occasional appearances.

Tanahashi acknowledged that NJPW faces a tough financial battle, with WWE and AEW offering significantly higher guaranteed money. Combined with the current economic climate in Japan, matching those deals has proven difficult.

Instead, Tanahashi believes the long term solution lies in growing NJPW’s business. That includes delivering stronger shows, expanding advertising efforts, increasing revenue, and pushing talent to build their profiles through media appearances and promotional work.

After being named NJPW president in December 2023, Tanahashi has now fully committed to his executive role following his in ring retirement at Wrestle Kingdom 20 against Kazuchika Okada.

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