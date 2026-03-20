×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Files New Trademarks Hinting At Incoming NXT Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
WWE Files New Trademarks Hinting At Incoming NXT Talent

WWE has taken steps this week that point to a fresh wave of talent being prepared for NXT, with several new ring names officially filed.

On March 19, the company submitted trademark applications for the names Anya Rune, Gianna Capri, Veronica Haven, Jacari Ball, and Max Abrams. Each filing includes WWE’s standard description used for in-ring talent, covering wrestling performances across live events, television, radio, and online platforms, along with fan engagement content such as newsletters, blogs, and community features tied to sports entertainment.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether these names are intended for brand new signings or current WWE Performance Center recruits who have yet to receive their on-screen identities. WWE recently confirmed four new additions to the Performance Center roster, including independent wrestler Rayne Leverkusen, whose real name is Rayne Lea.

There is also added context with the upcoming return of WWE LFG. With season three set to premiere on April 26 on A and E, it is expected that several Performance Center talents will be repackaged with new names ahead of their television exposure. That process has already begun, as Bayley Humphrey was recently reintroduced under the name Myka Lockwood following a prior trademark filing.

All signs suggest WWE is continuing to build its next generation of talent, with these latest filings likely tied to future NXT debuts in the months ahead.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Mar. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

St. Paul, Minnesota

Mar. 25th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mar. 27th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Sacrifice 2026

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 27th 2026

#sarcrifice

ROH/MLP Global Wars Canada

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Mar. 27th 2026

#global wars

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy