WWE Files New Trademarks Hinting At Incoming NXT Talent

WWE has taken steps this week that point to a fresh wave of talent being prepared for NXT, with several new ring names officially filed.
On March 19, the company submitted trademark applications for the names Anya Rune, Gianna Capri, Veronica Haven, Jacari Ball, and Max Abrams. Each filing includes WWE’s standard description used for in-ring talent, covering wrestling performances across live events, television, radio, and online platforms, along with fan engagement content such as newsletters, blogs, and community features tied to sports entertainment.
At this stage, it remains unclear whether these names are intended for brand new signings or current WWE Performance Center recruits who have yet to receive their on-screen identities. WWE recently confirmed four new additions to the Performance Center roster, including independent wrestler Rayne Leverkusen, whose real name is Rayne Lea.
There is also added context with the upcoming return of WWE LFG. With season three set to premiere on April 26 on A and E, it is expected that several Performance Center talents will be repackaged with new names ahead of their television exposure. That process has already begun, as Bayley Humphrey was recently reintroduced under the name Myka Lockwood following a prior trademark filing.
All signs suggest WWE is continuing to build its next generation of talent, with these latest filings likely tied to future NXT debuts in the months ahead.
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